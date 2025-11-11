

Kathmandu, Nov 11: A new political party backed by Kulman Ghising is set to be registered under the name Ujyalo Nepal, led by former secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay.

Although Upadhyay will lead the party for now, sources said Ghising will take over as party chief once he leaves the government. Upadhyay said the registration process will be finalized today, adding that he will visit the Election Commission to complete the formalities.

The party’s election symbol will be a lighted bulb. Earlier, on August 11, Gyan Bahadur Tamang had submitted an application to register the same party, but the Commission had sought additional documents at the time.

People’s News Monitoring Service