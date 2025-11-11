New Delhi, Nov 11: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Amid reports circulating about his health and even claims of his death, his daughter Esha Deol addressed the situation on social media.

On her Instagram, Esha wrote, “The media has been extremely active and spreading false news. My father’s health is stable, and he is recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for your prayers for his speedy recovery.”

Her statement came after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed condolences, mistakenly reporting Dharmendra’s death.

The actor was admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties. According to the family, he remains under doctors’ supervision. Earlier, Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s wife, had also shared on Instagram that he is stable and receiving proper medical care.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh deleted his condolence tweet, in which he had expressed sorrow over the reported death of the veteran actor and former MP.

Dharmendra has been admitted to the hospital repeatedly since October for routine check-ups. He was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is set to appear in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s war drama 21.

Earlier, Indian media reports, which were also published by People’s Review, suggested that Dharmendra had passed away. Following clarifications from the family, labelling these reports as false, the news has been corrected.

