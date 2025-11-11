Tokyo, Nov 11: Tensions have flared between China and Japan over Japan’s potential military involvement concerning Taiwan. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently stated that Japan could deploy its self-defense forces if an attack on Taiwan posed an “existential threat” to the country. Beijing reacted strongly earlier this month.

Addressing a parliamentary committee, Takaichi emphasized that Japan’s involvement could include using warships and forces in the Taiwan conflict, warning that such a scenario would directly threaten Japan’s existence. She stressed the need for the country to prepare for the worst-case scenario and noted that Japan could exercise the right of collective self-defense, assisting allied nations if necessary.

China has not ruled out the use of force to seize Taiwan. The situation intensified after Shu Jian, Chinese Consul General in Osaka, posted on social media platform X, saying, “We have no option but to strangle that filth without hesitation. Are you ready?” The post was later deleted. Tokyo officials condemned the message as “highly inappropriate.” Senior Japanese government spokesperson Minoru Kihara told reporters that Japan strongly protested and requested its removal, noting that Shu had made several other inappropriate comments.

Japan has long struggled with defining its role in a potential China-Taiwan conflict. Taiwan lies about 100 km from Japan’s western island of Yonaguni. While Japan’s constitution prohibits the use of force to resolve international disputes, a 2015 law under former PM Shinzo Abe allows limited collective self-defense in certain circumstances, including participation in US-led military operations.

Responses from China and Taiwan have been firm. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian described Shu’s post as a reaction to Takaichi’s “wrong and dangerous” comments. Lin urged Japan to consider its historical responsibility on the Taiwan issue and stop sending “wrong signals” to pro-Taiwan independence forces. Taiwan’s Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo said that China’s threatening remarks toward Japan were taken seriously, calling them a clear breach of diplomatic etiquette.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Japan George Glass wrote on X that China’s diplomatic language constituted a “threat” to both Takaichi and the Japanese people.

The exchange highlights escalating tensions in East Asia, with Japan navigating constitutional constraints, regional security concerns, and its alliance with the United States.

People’s News Monitoring Service