Kathmandu, Nov 11: Lokdarshan Regmi, Nepal’s ambassador to the United States, has resigned from his position. His resignation has been approved and will take effect from November 7.

According to sources, Regmi’s resignation letter was made public on Tuesday, three days after he submitted it.

Earlier, in a Cabinet meeting on October 6, the government had decided to recall Nepali ambassadors serving in 11 countries, excluding India. However, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on October 31, preventing the government from implementing the decision.

Despite the court order, the government instructed the recalled ambassadors to return home and report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

