Janakpurdham, Nov 10: Discontent has surfaced within the CPN-UML following the formation of the new Madhesh government under Article 168(3) of the Constitution.

Provincial Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari, who had reportedly left for medical reasons, administered the oath of office to UML parliamentary party leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister at Panas Hotel in Bardibas early this morning. Many UML lawmakers said they were unaware of the move.

Chief Whip Harinarayan Mahato said he had cautioned Yadav not to form the government under Article 168(3), as the possibility of government formation under Article 168(2) still existed. “I had clearly told him not to make this mistake,” Mahato told Onlinekhabar. “But they conspired behind our backs and took the oath at 4:30 a.m. in Bardibas without informing the party.”

Mahato said only a few members knew about the incident and that the party would hold internal discussions. UML currently has 25 members in the provincial assembly, including the Speaker, with one suspended.

The Nepali Congress (NC) sharply criticized the move, calling it “condemnable.” NC General Secretary Bishwaprakash Sharma said the unconstitutional appointment could deepen public resentment toward federalism. “The undemocratic act in Madhesh is regrettable and will fuel disillusionment with federalism,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sharma argued that the government was formed under Article 168(3) even though a coalition under Article 168(2) was still possible. He expressed hope that the judiciary would correct the “drama staged” in Madhesh Province.

