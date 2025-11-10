KATHMANDU,, Nov 10: CPN-UML Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said those who once incited violence and chaos are now sitting in power, calling it a “mockery of governance.” Addressing the third extended meeting of the Youth Association in Kathmandu on Sunday, Oli said the very people seen in the streets during the September 9 unrest are now ruling the country.

“The ones who burned the country are the same ones running it. It’s a spectacle,” Oli said. Without naming names, he appeared to target Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, accusing them of supporting the unrest.

Oli claimed democracy had been hijacked, saying youth must take to the streets to restore constitutional order. “The constitution has not been repealed but violated. Some unauthorized individuals declared the parliament dissolved, and it was endorsed. It’s unconstitutional, and we must correct it,” he said.

He blamed the current government for spreading fear since the September 9–10 events and vowed that UML would restore law and order. “We will not allow anyone to burn homes, torch industries, or loot stores. Security forces were paralyzed, so UML will now protect the people,” he said.

Oli also defied administrative restrictions, asserting that protests do not require government permission. “Movements don’t happen by asking for approval. To protest against the government, we don’t need the government’s consent,” he said, referring to recent bans on youth rallies.

Calling the current rulers illegal, Oli accused them of silencing peaceful dissent. “You talk of decency while freezing passports and banning protests? You were the ones jumping in the streets inciting fire,” he remarked.

Calling Prime Minister Karki “Gen Z sister,” Oli advised her to allow lawful, peaceful protests. “Peaceful protest is our right. Inform the authorities, not hide. If permission is denied, go ahead. The CDO’s order is not above the constitution,” he told party youth.

People's News Monitoring Service