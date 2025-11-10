Kathmandu, Nov 10: The search for two Indian nationals missing in Manang ended in tragedy on Sunday when their bodies were recovered.

Armed Police Force personnel located 52-year-old Jigneshkumar Lallubhai Patel and his 17-year-old daughter, Priyansha Kumari Patel, around 2 PM. The pair had been missing since October 18.

They were last seen leaving Gyalzen Hotel in Ngisyang Rural Municipality-4, saying they were heading to Maleripa Monastery in Ward 5. Contact was lost shortly after their departure.

Upon their disappearance, the hotel alerted the APF’s Mountain Rescue Training School in Manang to begin search efforts. Initial operations were unsuccessful, prompting a second deployment on November 9, led by APF Deputy Superintendent Hirabahadur Jisi with a fully equipped rescue team.

The incident has left the local community and families mourning the untimely loss of the father and daughter.

People’s News Monitoring Service