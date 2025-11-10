Kathmandu, Nov 10: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mahabir Pun has warned that professors and teachers found involved in political activities will be dismissed from their posts.

In a public notice issued on Sunday (Kartik 23), Minister Pun said, “It is well known that the professional acts governing teachers, professors, and government employees clearly define their duties, moral responsibilities, and conduct. None of these laws permit those in public service to engage in political activities other than those related to professional rights and welfare negotiations. Anyone found taking part in political activities can face legal action, including dismissal from their position.”

Pun stated that the ministry has received numerous complaints through official email, telephone, WhatsApp, and social media from parents, students, educators, civil society members, and concerned citizens regarding teachers and professors’ political involvement.

The ministry has also decided not to recognize any associations or organizations of teachers, professors, or employees that are directly or indirectly linked to political parties, whether as sister organizations or as “well-wishers.”

People’s News Monitoring Service