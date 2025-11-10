Janakpurdham, Nov 10: Tensions flared in Madhesh Province following the appointment of a new Chief Minister, leading to vandalism inside the Chief Minister’s office. Lawmakers, including those from the Nepali Congress, entered the office early this morning and damaged furniture and fixtures.

One lawmaker threw away Nepal’s national flag, while another hurled a chair. The flag was thrown by Congress Provincial Assembly member Birendra Kumar Singh. The vandalism caused minor damage to the office.

Protests also erupted outside the Office of the Provincial Chief. Lawmakers and party workers from the Nepali Congress, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP) vandalized property while demanding the resignation of Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari. They damaged flowerpots and the name board in front of the office.

Opposition to move court

Opposition parties in the Madhesh Provincial Assembly have decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC), challenging the appointment of CPN-UML parliamentary leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister of Madhesh Province.

A meeting of non-UML parties held on Monday at the residence of outgoing Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal decided to pursue both legal and political measures. “This incident is an attack on the identity, dignity, and prestige of the Madhesi people. We will raise this issue publicly, seek legal remedies in court, and also launch a protest movement,” said former Chief Minister Sonal.

People’s News Monitoring Service