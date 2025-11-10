

Kathmandu, Nov 10: The Election Commission is preparing to allow 15 days for election campaigning for the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5 (Phalgun 21).

According to the plan, the voter registration and update period will continue until November 15 (Kartik 30). Political parties must obtain their registration certificates by November 15 (Kartik 30).

Political parties participating in the election can register between November 16 and 25 (Mangsir 1 to 10) for the purpose of the election. Registered parties will then be eligible to nominate candidates for the House of Representatives election.

Party registration for election purposes will take place from November 16 to 25 (Mangsir 1 to 10), and the election schedule will be approved and published in the Nepal Gazette on November 25 (Mangsir 10).

The voter list update program will run from November 16 to December 30 (Mangsir 1 to Poush 15).

The office of the election officer for the proportional representation system will be established on November 30 (Mangsir 15).

The determination and publication of polling stations and centers in the Gazette will occur on December 30 (Poush 15).

Political parties will submit their closed lists for the proportional representation system on January 2 and 3 (Poush 18 and 19). The Commission may later revise these dates if necessary.

The establishment of election offices is scheduled for January 16 (Magh 2).

The operation of the Joint Election Operation Center and Police Communication Unit is planned from January 16 to March 13 (Magh 2 to Phalgun 30).

The election campaign period will run for 15 days, from February 16 to March 4 (Phalgun 4 to 18).

Ballot papers will be transported and distributed to all districts by February 24 (Phalgun 12). The campaign silence period will begin at midnight on March 4 (Phalgun 18 midnight).

Voting will take place on March 5 (Phalgun 21) from 7 AM to 5 PM.

