Kathmandu, November 10: Hemjakot village, located near Hemjakot in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality–6 of Kaski district, has become an attractive destination for tourists wishing to view Mount Machhapuchhre. The glittering silver mountain range, lush green forests, and traditional stone-roofed houses are the main highlights of this village.

Along with its natural beauty, the village also holds historical significance. According to Ishwar Gurung, chairperson of the Community Hemjakot Homestay, the name Hemjakot originates from a fort (kot) that once stood above the village during the reign of Nepal’s Baise-Chaubise kingdoms (the era of 22 and 24 principalities). There is also another hilltop called Jaykot, where animal sacrifices are performed. It is believed that women should not take home the prasad (offering) from these rituals.

Homestay services were introduced in the village in 2005 (2062 B.S.), and currently, 12 homes are operating under the program, accommodating around 80 guests in total. The homestay operators offer a full package—including snacks, dinner, lodging, and breakfast—for Rs. 1,200 per person.

Located 18 kilometers from Simpani in Pokhara, Hemjakot is predominantly inhabited by the Gurung community. In 2015 (2072 B.S.), the Ministry of Tourism declared this community homestay an “Excellent Village Tourism Destination.”

As part of the Machhapuchhre Model Trek, the village sees a large influx of domestic and foreign tourists during the trekking season. According to Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality Chairperson Min Bahadur Gurung, Hemjakot’s charm lies in its peaceful environment, authentic Gurung culture, and the breathtaking Himalayan panorama. In recent years, the area has also gained popularity as a filming location for music videos and movies.

