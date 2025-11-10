Kathmandu, November 10: The government has dismissed Madhesh Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari from her post. Bhandari, who had appointed CPN-UML Parliamentary Party Leader Saroj Yadav as Chief Minister in a surprise move and administered the oath of office at a hotel, was removed by the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) leader Saroj Sonal, who had been appointed Chief Minister on October 15 under a seven-party alliance, resigned on November 8 after failing to secure a vote of confidence. Although Province Chief Bhandari had already accepted his resignation, she had not called for the formation of a new government.