Kathmandu, Nov 10 : Interim Energy Minister Kulman Ghising is in the final phase of forming a new political party that aims to include Gen Z groups. According to party insiders, the proposed name is Nepal Jansewa Party, with an electric bulb as its election symbol.

The party is expected to bring together Ghising’s team, Sudhan Gurung’s group, the secretariat of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, and the Samyukta Pahichanbadi Morcha, which comprises eight identity-based organizations. Former RSP leader Sumana Shrestha is also being considered, though her participation will be finalized after a decisive meeting on Sunday evening.

Earlier, Ghising had proposed the name Ujyalo Nepal Party, but it was rejected by Balen, Sumana, and Gen Z representatives, delaying the final agreement. “There was disagreement over the name and symbol, but now consensus has nearly been reached. Sumana is likely to join,” a party source said.

If all goes as planned, the party will be registered with the Election Commission on Monday. While Ghising is expected to lead initially, insiders said a coordinator might be appointed if disputes arise. “By Monday, the party registration will move ahead, with or without a formal chairperson,” a senior member involved in the process confirmed. People’s News Monitoring Service