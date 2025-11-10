Butwal, Nov 10: The first five-star hotel in Butwal, Hyatt Place, has officially come into operation with an investment of Rs 3.5 billion. Built on 25 katthas of land opposite the Butwal International Convention Center, the 10-storey hotel offers 109 rooms and aims to provide world-class hospitality to domestic and foreign tourists.

Originally launched as Hotel Saffron, the project was later affiliated with the international Hyatt Place chain, which operates over 420 hotels worldwide. The venture is backed by Yashoda Foods Group, a leading industrial house in Rupandehi, along with five other investors: Chunnu Prasad Poudel, Kamal Kishore Malpani, Narishwar Sharma Poudel, Bhumi Raj Poudel, Shravan Beriwal, and Rekha Malpani.

According to Poudel, 65 percent of the total investment came from bank loans and 35 percent from the promoters. The hotel can accommodate 250 guests per night and features six categories of rooms. Its design blends peace, modern comfort, and tradition, with motifs of the Bodhi leaf and brick patterns inspired by the Maya Devi Temple. The lobby features four architectural pillars symbolizing the Buddha’s Four Noble Truths.

Facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, Jing Bar, a 1,100-square-meter ballroom, three meeting halls, a spa built in the style of a traditional clay house, a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a kids’ play zone, and ample parking.

Poudel said the hotel targets both Nepali and Indian tourists, noting that nearby Uttar Pradesh’s 240 million population offers a promising market. Plans are also underway to open a casino, which would make Hyatt Place the first five-star hotel with a casino in Butwal.

Co-investor Kamal Kishore Malpani urged the government to promote tourism-friendly policies and ensure full operation of Gautam Buddha International Airport and the Butwal International Convention Center to boost the local economy.

The hotel expects to employ 350 people, prioritizing local residents. The formal inauguration is set for November 25. The developers have also upgraded a 300-meter section of the nearby Kusum Path road with Rs 4 million from their own funds.

