Kathmandu, November 10: The price of cardamom, the main cash crop of the eastern hilly region, has risen recently. In Taplejung, the price of cardamom has exceeded Rs 100,000 per man (40 kilograms).

According to Bhadra Bir Regmi, the district chairperson of the Cardamom Traders’ Association, high-quality cardamom was traded at Rs 102,000 per man. On Saturday, the price was Rs 96,000 per man, which rose by Rs 2,000 on Sunday afternoon to Rs 98,000. On Sunday, it increased again by Rs 4,000, reaching Rs 102,000 per man, he said.

Until the second week of Asoj (September–October), the price of cardamom had remained stable at around Rs 85,000 per man, but over the past month, it has risen by Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000. Traders say that this year’s price rise is relatively higher, with trading starting at Rs 80,000 per man when the new harvest began. Cardamom produced in Nepal is exported to third countries via the Indian market.

People’s News Monitoring Service.