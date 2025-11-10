Kathmandu, November 10: Officials in the United States have warned that air travel could soon become even slower. Since federal agencies shut down on October 1 due to the depletion of funds, thousands of flights across the country have been canceled or delayed, causing widespread chaos for passengers as a result of the government shutdown.

To ease the pressure on air traffic controllers who are working without pay, the Trump administration has ordered a reduction in flights at 40 airports. Many key airport personnel, along with numerous other government employees, are either working without pay or have been placed on unpaid leave. They are waiting for the high-stakes political standoff between Republicans and Democrats to end.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News that air travel has slowed down during the holiday season because of increased demand and the government shutdown. “We’re short on air traffic controllers. Very few of them are coming to work,” he said. “That means only certain takeoffs and landings will be allowed.” He warned that this would cause major disruptions in the aviation sector and lead to frustration among many travelers.

Duffy also said in a CNN interview that although people want to fly to visit their families during the holidays, services are being severely affected by the shutdown. He cautioned that if the shutdown continues and service restrictions remain in place, many flights will not operate and passengers will be unable to access air travel.

People’s News Monitoring Service.