Kathmandu, Nov 9: Voter registration across the country has been disrupted due to a technical failure in the Election Commission’s central server.

According to Thakur Bhattarai, Chief of the District Election Office, Kathmandu, the registration process was halted on Sunday after the server malfunctioned. “The server located at Jamal encountered a problem, so voter registration has been paused. Repair work is underway. We plan to continue registration until 10 p.m. once it’s restored. There’s no need to worry,” he said.

The Election Commission has set November 15 (Kartik 30) as the deadline for voter registration for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5 (Falgun 21). Those who have not yet registered can visit the district election offices to add their names to the voter list.

As per the Commission, 124,861 new voters have registered as of November 5 (Kartik 19) during the extended registration period. Before this extension, the total number of registered voters stood at 18,168,230, according to Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

People’s News Monitoring Service