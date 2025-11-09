Kathmandu, Nov 9: Madhesh Province Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal has resigned from his post. On Saturday (Kartik 22), he announced his resignation after realizing he would not secure a vote of confidence in the provincial assembly.

During the assembly discussion, CPN (Maoist Centre) lawmakers Rahabar Ansari and Mala Karna said they would not support Sonal in the confidence vote. Following this, when Speaker Ramchandra Mandal attempted to present the confidence motion for a decision, Chief Minister Sonal and his ministers walked out of the meeting hall.

Members objected to continuing the session in the absence of government representatives, leading to a temporary adjournment.

In the second meeting held the same day, Chief Minister Sonal expressed dissatisfaction, accusing the Speaker of hastily putting the confidence motion to a vote. He said the Speaker acted unilaterally while he was still holding internal talks with coalition partners, and therefore he decided to resign. Sonal announced his resignation after some lawmakers from the very parties that supported him earlier refused to back him in the vote of confidence.

Sonal had been appointed Chief Minister of Madhes Province on Ashoj 26 with the backing of 56 provincial assembly members from five political parties—the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Maoist Centre, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, and CPN (Unified Socialist).

Chief Minister Sonal’s resignation has been accepted by Province Head Sumitra Subedi Bhandari.

A statement issued by the Office of the Province Head on Saturday (Kartik 22) read, “In accordance with Article 169 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Nepal, the Province Head has accepted the resignation submitted by Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal as of Kartik 22, 2082.”

The statement, signed by Acting Secretary Shatrudhan Yadav, further mentioned that under Article 169 (3) of the Constitution, the current Council of Ministers will continue to carry out its functions until a new arrangement is made.

