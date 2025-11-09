KATHMANDU, Nov 9: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to allocate 27 percent of its candidacies to youths under 40 for the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5 (Falgun 21). The decision was made during the party’s expanded Central Committee meeting held in Sauraha, Chitwan, on October 21–22.

The party said the move reflects the demographic proportion of young people in the country. It has also reserved 10 percent of its candidacies for Nepali citizens returning from abroad. “To represent the spirit of Gen Z, the party has ensured 27 percent representation for those under 40 in the proportional list based on their population ratio. Similarly, 10 percent representation has been set aside for Nepalis returning from foreign employment,” the RSP stated in its press release issued Sunday.

Since the House election has been declared for March 5, the party has postponed its general convention by six months. The expanded meeting, which was attended by around 400 representatives, concluded with 11 resolutions.

Acting President DP Aryal presented the political report, Vice President Dr. Swarnim Wagle outlined the concept for the party’s election manifesto, General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti presented the organizational report, Deputy General Secretary Bipin Kumar Acharya introduced the candidate selection framework, and Secretariat member Deepak Bohara submitted the report on signatures.

Dr. Tosima Karki presented a differing opinion on the party’s reform roadmap. Similarly, Central Organization Secretary Shankar Shrestha and party committees from Chitwan, Jhapa, and Rupandehi provided feedback. Seven groups submitted suggestions on the five reports.

People’s News Monitoring Service