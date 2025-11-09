Kathmandu, Nov 9: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said the government will not accept the damage caused to industries and businesses by unruly groups taking advantage of the political transition following the GenZ movement.

Addressing the “National Economic Dialogue 2.0” organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), she assured the private sector that the government would provide immediate relief and restore confidence.

Karki emphasized that her administration is committed to the rule of law and to ensuring safety for entrepreneurs. “Bribery, political levies, and commission networks are intolerable. Looting in the name of democracy is unacceptable,” she said, stressing that honest entrepreneurs should not be harassed while policy manipulators thrive.

The prime minister said good governance is the foundation of social justice and economic growth, adding that the government is aware of political misuse of state property and the exploitation of the private sector. “The pain of entrepreneurs is the nation’s pain,” she said. “Industrialists not only pay taxes but also create jobs and contribute to social security. Without a confident business community, the economy cannot recover.”

She added that the government, through the Nepal Rastra Bank, is taking strong measures to stabilize the financial sector and simplify policies to improve the business climate.

Karki noted that the country is preparing for the upcoming House of Representatives election on March 5 and expressed confidence that Nepal will continue on a stable democratic path. “We are working to create an environment where people believe they can build their future here,” she said.

Finance Minister Dr. Rameshwar Khanal stated that the government has been working since day one to bring the private sector back on track after the GenZ unrest, engaging in continuous dialogue and decentralizing tax services to ease operations. Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal added that the government is acting as a guardian of citizens, strengthening the rule of law and ensuring full protection for investors. He confirmed that 380 people had been arrested and 150 charged for vandalism during the protests.

Industry Minister Anil Kumar Sinha said the government is prioritizing legal reforms to remove barriers to industrial growth. Central Bank Governor Dr. Bishwanath Paudel urged the private sector to move ahead with confidence, saying stability has returned and opportunities must now be seized.

Private sector representatives called for a business-friendly legal framework and simplified government services to rebuild trust and investment confidence.

