Islamabad, Nov 9: The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan is preparing to amend the constitution to elevate Army Chief Asim Munir to the position of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). According to media reports, the proposed amendment bill has already been tabled in parliament.

The government says the move aims to modernize the country’s defense and military command structure. The new position would rank above the current post of army chief, creating a supreme military commander.

As per reports published on Friday, the government plans to introduce the CDF position to ensure greater coordination and unified command among the three branches of the armed forces. Citing sources, The News reported that the proposed amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution outlines the name and powers of the new CDF post.

The amendment would allow Asim Munir to assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces, giving him enhanced constitutional authority and powers. Pakistan’s proposed CDF model closely resembles India’s Chief of Defence Staff framework.

Another clause in the amendment proposes making the Field Marshal rank a lifelong title. This would allow a Field Marshal to wear the uniform permanently and be removed only through impeachment.

The government will define the duties and powers associated with the title and provide the Field Marshal with legal immunity. The proposal clearly indicates that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to retain Asim Munir as a lifelong Field Marshal.

People’s News Monitoring Service