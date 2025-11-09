Kathmandu, Nov 9: The government is gearing up for a major operation to track down prisoners who fled during the Gen-Z movement and recover weapons looted during the unrest, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal announced Saturday.

Speaking at the National Grand Economic Debate 2.0 organized by FNCCI, Aryal said repeated calls for escapees to surrender have largely gone unheeded, leaving authorities with no choice but to act. “Despite multiple notices, hundreds remain at large. A focused operation will ensure they are brought back,” he said.

Out of 14,549 escapees, 9,521 have returned, leaving 5,105 still missing. Meanwhile, of the 710 weapons stolen during the upheaval, most have been recovered, though some were destroyed. Aryal acknowledged that retrieving the remaining arms is a significant challenge.

He warned that failure to enforce good governance could risk renewed instability. “Recent events show that weak governance could trigger another phase of conflict, threatening political and security stability,” he said.

Deputy Inspector General Abi Narayan Kafle said the police have deployed special task forces nationwide, coordinating with local administrations, the Nepali Army, and the Armed Police Force to locate missing weapons.

The government has prioritized arms recovery ahead of the March 5 elections. The Nepali Army has set up an Election Task Force, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a security coordination committee to oversee operations and ensure public safety during the upcoming polls.

People's News Monitoring Service