Kathmandu, Nov 9: Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma has argued that if the party does not hold a special general convention, a regular general convention becomes mandatory.

Amid growing internal disputes over when to convene the convention, Sharma said that according to the signatures submitted by 54 percent of convention representatives, the party must either call a special convention or move ahead with a regular one.

He said, “The demand for a special general convention can be addressed only by organizing either the special convention itself or a regular convention within the same timeframe. This must be clearly understood without any ifs or buts.”

The party’s Central Working Committee meeting has been ongoing for nearly a month without a decision on the convention date. The establishment faction favors delaying the convention, while Sharma and Gagan Thapa have maintained that if a special convention is not held, a regular one must take place.

“The party statute does not prevent holding the regular convention in Poush, Magh, or Baisakh, or even earlier or later,” Sharma said, adding, “But Article 17(2) of the statute clearly directs that a special general convention must be completed within 90 days. This is binding. The main question now is whether to hold the special convention demanded in writing by 54 percent of convention representatives.”

The Nepali Congress meeting has been postponed until Tuesday due to the continuing dispute over the convention date.

(Source: People’s News Monitoring Service)