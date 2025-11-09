Kathmandu, Nov 9: A discussion on Nepal’s foreign policy and diplomatic leadership reforms took place Saturday at Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur. Organized by International Relations Concern Community Nepal, the event centered on “Nepal’s Political System and Foreign Policy After the Gen-Z Movement.”

Dr. Hari Prakash Chand, presenting a concept paper, highlighted the long-standing absence of experts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Over the past 35 years, 30 foreign ministers were appointed, most without expertise in diplomacy or international affairs, weakening policy effectiveness,” he said. He urged that key diplomatic postings, particularly in the United States, be given to those with PhDs and at least 15 years of experience, emphasizing research and field experience.

Tribhuvan University Rector Prof. Khadga KC linked the Gen-Z movement to corruption, misgovernance, and lack of accountability. “It reflects youth frustration over inequality and injustice. Nepal now needs good governance and transparency,” he said.

Former Attorney General and international law professor Dr. Yubaraj Sangraula described the movement as a rise in political consciousness among young Nepalese. “It was not merely a violent episode but the awakening of a new generation’s political awareness,” he noted.

Former Chief Secretary and ex-Ambassador to China Lilamani Paudel stressed urgent foreign policy reform, noting, “Protecting the nation’s borders and diplomatic relations is essential.”

The discussion also explored Nepal’s diplomatic challenges, the need for political reform, and the Gen-Z movement as a symbol of youth activism demanding change.