Kathmandu, Nov 9: Businessman Durga Prasai reached the Manohara squatter settlement in Kathmandu on Sunday, declaring his support for the squatters and his intent to oppose Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah.

As the city’s one-week ultimatum to vacate the settlement expired today, Prasai appeared in solidarity with the residents. Addressing the gathered crowd, he urged them to join his campaign beginning December 22 (Mangsir 7).

Prasai warned that anyone who tried to evict the squatters would face retaliation, saying he would “deal with” all political parties and Mayor Balen himself. He also accused Victor Paudel and Balen Shah of taking 20 million rupees to make Bablu Gupta a minister.

Criticizing political parties for using squatters merely as vote banks, Prasai said he would not seek votes but would instead help them secure permanent housing.

His move is being viewed as the start of a political confrontation with Mayor Balen Shah, just as the city prepares to clear the settlement following the expiry of its ultimatum.

People’s News Monitoring Service