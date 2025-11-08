Kathmandu, November 8: Supporters of the monarchy staged a demonstration in Kathmandu on Saturday, November 8 (Kartik 22). The protest was organized by the Shahi Yuwa Shakti Nepal under the slogan “Gen-Z Youths, the King and the People, Let’s Unite.”

The rally, which began from Samakhushi, was stopped by police while heading toward Sorhakhutte. Following the obstruction, participants gathered at Bansthali for an assembly, where they chanted slogans against Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.