Kathmandu, Nov 8: Citing mistreatment of white farmers, US President Donald Trump has announced that no American officials will attend this year’s G-20 summit in South Africa.

Trump had already confirmed he would not attend the summit himself, and it was previously expected that Vice President J.D. Vance would represent the US. However, Vance will also not be attending.

On Friday, Trump wrote on social media, “Having the G-20 in South Africa is completely shameful.” He accused the South African government of allowing violence, killings, and land seizures targeting white farmers of European descent. The Trump administration has long criticized South Africa for discriminating against this minority group and tolerating attacks against them.

South Africa maintains that, more than 30 years after the end of apartheid, white citizens still enjoy a higher standard of living than Black citizens. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Trump’s claims of oppression against white farmers “completely false.”

Earlier this week in Miami, Trump suggested South Africa should be excluded from the G-20, following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s boycott of the foreign ministers’ G-20 meeting earlier this year. People's News Monitoring Service