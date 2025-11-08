Pdfn] cWoIf s]kL zdf{ cf]nL d+unaf/ ltgs'g] l:yt /f]on Aof+Sj]6df cfof]lht kqsf/ ;Dd]ngdf Pd;L;L k|sf/0f nufot d'n'sdf ljsl;t kl/l:ytLsf af/] kf6L{sf] wf/0ff ;fj{hlgs ub}{ . tl:a/ c+ub 9sfn . sflGtk'/

Kathmandu, Nov 8: CPN-UML Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has declared that his party will not yield to the current government and will continue to press for the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. Speaking at an interaction organized by the party’s Education and Human Resource Department in Kathmandu on Friday, Oli accused the government of being unconstitutional and reactionary, formed “through chaos and intimidation.”

He said the UML, which once fought against absolute monarchy, would not submit to what he called a “temporary anarchy.” Oli also announced that he would not appear before the Gauri Bahadur Karki-led inquiry commission, claiming it lacked neutrality since “its head has already delivered a political verdict.”

Oli argued that even if the Supreme Court fails to act, the President should restore parliament. “If the President could dissolve it, she can also reinstate it,” he said. Dismissing the government as illegitimate, he charged that it was built on “arson, vandalism, and fear.”

The UML chief said party members must remain patient during political adversity. “The UML, which never bowed to any regime, will not be shaken by two days of anarchy,” he said, accusing the current administration of hostility toward democracy, the constitution, and parliament itself.

Rejecting the summons from the Karki Commission, Oli said he did not trust a body led by someone “who already declared judgment publicly.” He criticized the government for threatening him over his refusal to testify, calling it “an act of coercion.” “This government has crossed all limits of authoritarianism,” he added.

Oli described the probe panel as a “duplicate commission” that ignored real incidents from the September 8–9 unrest while basing conclusions on “social media narratives.” He also condemned the government’s decision to restrict his passport and movement, calling it “a political spectacle.” “I will not flee this country. If I must die, I will die here,” he said.

He accused the administration of operating without legitimacy, calling it “a rootless government like a parasitic vine.” Oli also labeled the burning of homes during protests as “terrorism,” asserting that what was being promoted as political change was actually “a regression that violated the constitution.”

Oli argued that forming a government outside constitutional limits was regressive. “The constitution allows no one outside parliament to become prime minister. Appointing a former chief justice as prime minister is unconstitutional,” he said. He reiterated that reinstating parliament was the only legitimate political way forward.

He further clarified that UML never agreed to the reported condition set by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki — that parliament must be dissolved before she took office. He said his recommendation to the President was limited to seeking a democratic solution within the constitution. “We were never, and will never be, accomplices in regression,” Oli concluded.

People’s News Monitoring Service