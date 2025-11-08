Lamjung, Nov 8: A jeep accident in Lamjung has claimed the lives of two people.

On Friday night, a Bolero jeep, registration number Ba 8 Cha 3731, carrying cement for the Hidi Khola Hydropower in Naiche, Ward 6 of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality, crashed, according to the Lamjung District Police Office.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Vinod Khadka from Melung-4, Dolakha, and 25-year-old Paras Khadka, police spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Kshetri said. The jeep went out of control and fell about 800 meters off the road. The police rescued the seriously injured passengers.

Although the injured were taken to the provincial hospital in Besisahar Municipality-8 for treatment, both succumbed to their injuries, he added. Another passenger, 20-year-old Umesh Limbu from Sidingwa Rural Municipality-4, Taplejung, was reported to have survived without serious injury.

People’s News Monitoring Service