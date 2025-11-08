Kathmandu, Nov 8: The Nepal Gen Z Front has called on the government to allow citizens to vote in the March 5, 2026, election using data from the National ID system.

In a statement issued Friday, the group said voters who have already submitted biometric details for the National ID should be able to verify their information at polling centres without needing separate voter cards. This, it argued, would make voting easier and reduce the risk of electoral fraud.

Front Coordinator Rakshya Bam urged the Election Commission and the government to guarantee the voting rights of all eligible citizens in the coming election. The commission has been registering new voters ahead of the polls.

Bam said that requiring people to travel to district headquarters for biometric registration has discouraged many from obtaining voter IDs. The Election Commission has set November 16 as the deadline for voter registration, with only 136,000 new voters added so far.

People’s News Monitoring Service