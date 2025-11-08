Kathmandu, Nov 8: Former minister and Nepali Congress leader Mohammad Aftab Alam has passed away.

According to hospital sources, he died at around 2:30 a.m. last night while undergoing treatment after his health condition became critical. He had been on a ventilator at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) for the past few days.

Hospital administration chief Narayan Prasad Dahal said Alam had been admitted about two weeks ago. He was placed directly in the ICU, and when his condition worsened, he was moved to a ventilator.

Doctors involved in his treatment said his kidneys had failed, and he had been undergoing regular dialysis. Shortly after being released from Nakkhu Prison in mid-Jestha, he suffered a brain stroke and was treated at Annapurna Neuro Hospital in Maitighar. Later, he went to India for further treatment. According to the doctors, his death was caused by long-term complications resulting from the stroke.

On the eve of the Constituent Assembly elections, on Chaitra 27, 2064 BS, an explosion occurred while making bombs at the house of Alam’s uncle, Sheikh Indris, in Rajpur, Rautahat. Alam’s younger son, 22-year-old Trilok Pratap Singh, and a local resident, Oshi Akhtar, were injured in the blast.

Instead of providing them treatment, the injured were allegedly taken to a brick kiln and burned alive. For this crime, the Rautahat District Court had found Alam guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was later released after the High Court overturned the verdict. Shortly afterward, he suffered a brain stroke.

People's News Monitoring Service