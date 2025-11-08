Kathmandu, Nov 8 – The nationwide voter registration for the upcoming House of Representatives election is showing promising public participation.

Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, spokesperson for the Election Commission (EC), said the registration drive has attracted a significant number of applicants in recent days and will continue until November 16.

The HoR election is scheduled for March 5. Only those already on the voter list who will be 18 by March 4 will be eligible to vote. The EC has urged all Nepali citizens turning 18 by that date and holding a citizenship certificate to register by the deadline.

The commission noted that the surge in registrations has overloaded the server, causing delays and inconvenience for applicants.

Following the HoR election, as in previous years, all Nepali citizens aged 16 and above with a citizenship certificate will be able to register for the voter list.

