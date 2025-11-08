In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

KATHMANDU, Nov 8: Insurance companies have received claims amounting to Rs 3.78 billion for damages caused by floods and landslides in October.

Continuous rainfall from October 3 to 5 caused extensive loss of life and property. According to the Insurance Board, a total of 434 insurance claims have been filed.

The board reported 382 claims under property insurance, 92 under engineering and contractor risks, 209 under agriculture and crop insurance, 37 under private motor insurance, 10 under public motor insurance, one under miscellaneous, and three under marine insurance.

Claims have been filed from 37 affected districts. Sunsari recorded the highest number with 197 claims, followed by Kathmandu (80), Morang (90), Ilam (60), Jhapa (20), Parsa (71), and Rautahat (28).

The board said claims worth Rs 23.23 billion were filed for damages caused during the protests on September 8 and 9, while Rs 985.9 million worth of claims were lodged for damages from floods and landslides in June.

With the rise in natural disasters, insurance claim applications have increased significantly. Currently, 14 non-life insurance companies and four non-life microinsurance companies have received such claims.