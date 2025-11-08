Kathmandu, November 8: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has arrested former Joint Secretary Lekh Bahadur Karki, who was working at the Nepal Trust, in connection with the high-profile land case involving the Yeti Group.

According to a press release issued by the CIB, the arrest was made as part of an investigation into fraud and criminal breach of trust related to the lease agreement between the Nepal Trust and Thamserku Trekking Pvt. Ltd. for land registered under the Nepal Trust’s name in Durbar Marg.

Karki, a 66-year-old resident of Bharatpur Metropolitan City–15, originally from former Sripur–2 of Chitwan District, has been taken into custody. The CIB sources stated that the identities of other individuals involved in the case have also been confirmed. Thamserku Trekking is a company under the Yeti Group.

The CIB statement further mentions that, in addition to plot number 4606 at Durbar Marg, another plot number 4605 was also included in the lease without the approval or decision of the Nepal Trust’s management committee, and that the lease was granted with ill intent. The agreement was signed on 2074/02/14 BS (May 28, 2017 AD), causing long-term loss and damage to the Nepal Trust’s property.

The statement reads: “Officials and individuals in various positions who were connected to or assisted the beneficiaries illegally obtained benefits, committing fraud and criminal breach of trust. Through these actions, they caused significant harm and loss to the nation of Nepal via the Nepal Trust, while various government employees and other collaborators unlawfully profited from the deal.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.