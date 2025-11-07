New York, Nov 7: Tesla boss Elon Musk has had a record-breaking pay package that could be worth nearly $1tn (£760bn) approved by shareholders.

The unprecedented deal was approved by 75% of votes and drew huge applause from the audience at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Musk, who is already the world's richest man, must drastically raise the electric car firm's market value over 10 years. If he does this and meets various targets, he will be rewarded with hundreds of millions of new shares.

The scale of the potential payout has drawn criticism, but the Tesla board argued that Musk might leave the company if it was not approved - and that it could not afford to lose him.

Following the announcement, Musk took to the stage in Austin, Texas and danced to chants of his name.

"What we're about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book," he said.

"Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick," he added.

The milestones Musk must achieve over the next decade to maximise his payout include raising Tesla's market value to $8.5tn from $1.4tn at time of writing.

He would also need to get a million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial operation.

But his early remarks on Thursday placed the spotlight on the Optimus robot, dashing the hopes of some long-time analysts and Tesla watchers who want Musk to focus on reviving the company's electric vehicle business. (BBC)

