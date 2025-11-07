Kathmandu, Nov 7: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has started discussions with leaders, including Dr Baburam Bhattarai and Janardan Sharma, on contesting the upcoming elections together, party spokesperson Manish Jha said.

Jha, who arrived in Chitwan for the extended central committee meeting starting Friday in Sauraha, told reporters that various proposals were discussed during Thursday’s meeting, but no conclusion has been reached.

“We discussed working for good governance. That includes whether to form an alliance, contest elections together, assist each other, or avoid disturbing one another. All possible modalities were discussed,” Jha said. “Regarding contesting together, proposals included forming a council of leadership or following a model like the six-member presidium in Madhesi parties. We also discussed the possibility of agreeing on a single leader acceptable to all. Right now, it’s only a discussion.”

When asked if Bhattarai or Sharma intends to take party leadership, Jha said it is natural for anyone in politics to claim leadership. “But if someone is not ready to accept others as leaders, they cannot be ready to lead themselves. So all these perspectives are being discussed.”

He added that RSP is maintaining flexibility in discussions. “We are flexible but not to the point of breaking. As long as possible, we remain open. We respect proposals from all new parties or those bringing a transformed political culture, aiming for good governance, public service, and constitutional political practice.”

Jha emphasized that RSP is keeping all possibilities open, stating that alliances could form based on principles or numbers, but exact outcomes are uncertain.

He said the Sauraha meeting, which will last two days, will continue discussions on the matter. Around 512 delegates, including central committee members, are expected to attend.

