Sindhupalchok, Nov 7: Residents have once again blocked the Melamchi Drinking Water Project’s water transfer to Kathmandu. The shutdown occurred at the tunnel in Ambathan, Helambu Rural Municipality-1.

The Melamchi Drinking Water Flood Victims’ Struggle Committee locked the project’s site office, warning that water would not be released until their demands are met. According to the committee’s vice-chair, Navaraj Guragai, the protest was prompted by the government’s failure to implement earlier agreements.

Locals and flood-affected residents are demanding construction of river embankments, protection of at-risk settlements, debt relief, compensation for families of the deceased, grants for new houses, and income-generating programs. They have presented a 17-point list of demands.

The Melamchi area suffered heavy damage during the flood of Ashad 1, 2078 BS (mid-June 2021), and residents have repeatedly protested since. The latest action follows the authorities’ failure to implement the agreement reached in Ashoj 2081 BS (October 2024).

