Kathmandu, November 7: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Nepal Office organized a clean-up campaign at UN Park, Lalitpur on November 3. The campaign aimed to promote community engagement in environmental sustainability through a clean-up drive and the installation of waste management facilities.

The initiative also intended to foster collaboration among volunteers working in Nepal by bringing together diverse groups in a collective effort for a cleaner and greener community. Participants included KOICA volunteers, Peace Corps volunteers, and members of the Eco Clubs from KOICA Green Schools; Pragati Siksha Sadan, Kupondole and Shramik Shanti Secondary School, Chyasal, Lalitpur, along with KOICA officials.

Addressing the participants, Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office, expressed his sincere appreciation to all volunteers and partners for their active involvement. He highlighted KOICA’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and encouraging local community participation in environmental protection activities.

The event concluded with an active participation of KOICA staff, volunteers, and eco club students in a clean-up drive. To further reinforce environmental awareness, 10 sets of metal swing stands and fiber waste segregation bins were installed in UN Park, aimed at promoting proper waste segregation practices and encourage responsible waste disposal and recycling at the community level.

A handover letter was presented to the representative of High Powered Committee for Integrated Development of the Bagmati Civilization to formalize the support and ensure proper management of the installed facilities.

KOICA Nepal Office continues to integrate Green ODA principles across its programs, emphasizing climate resilience, sustainable resource management, and green job creation. Through such initiatives, KOICA aims to support Nepal’s transition to a green economy and contribute to the nation’s climate commitments.

