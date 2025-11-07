Kathmandu, November 7: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to procure medicines and medicinal supplies for free distribution through its Ayurveda and Alternative Health Centers from the Singha Durbar Baidhyakhana (Government Ayurvedic Medicine Production Center).

According to the metropolis, an agreement has already been reached under which the Baidhyakhana will provide Ayurvedic medicines requested by the metropolis at production cost price. The metropolis had previously entered into a similar collaboration with Nepal Aushadhi Limited.

As per the agreement, the Baidhyakhana must supply medicines within seven days of receiving the order. These medicines will then be distributed free of cost through the Ayurveda and Alternative Health Centers operated by the metropolis.

According to Gyan Bahadur Oli, the focal person for the metropolitan city’s programs, the agreement was moved forward with the aim of obtaining the government-specified medicines for free distribution directly from the Baidhyakhana as soon as they become available.

People’s News Monitoring Service.