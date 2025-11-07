Tokyo, Nov 7: Japan’s northern and mountain regions are facing growing fear as bear attacks have surged sharply this year, prompting the government to deploy Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to assist in capturing the animals, according to wildlife officials.

Since April, more than 100 bear attacks have been reported nationwide, killing at least 12 people, international media said. Most deaths have occurred in Akita Prefecture and neighboring Iwate. In Akita alone, bear sightings have risen sixfold this year to over 8,000.

As the situation worsened, Akita’s governor requested military assistance. SDF troops arrived this week in Kazuno city, where they are helping local authorities set steel traps to capture bears. Trained hunters have also been called in to kill aggressive animals.

Officials have urged residents to take precautions such as installing bells outside their homes to scare away bears with noise. In Kazuno, home to about 30,000 people, locals have been advised to avoid forests, stay indoors at night, and make loud sounds when outdoors. “Bears never used to come this close to town, but now they approach people. It’s frightening,” said a resident.

Fear has gripped communities, with many people staying home and several public events postponed. The army will continue assisting in Kazuno, Odate, and Kitakita cities until the end of November. Attacks have been reported near supermarkets, resorts, bus stops, and even school campuses, forcing some schools to shut temporarily.

According to Japan’s Environment Ministry, climate change has shrunk forest cover and depleted food sources for bears, driving them into populated areas in search of food. Bear encounters typically rise in October and November as the animals fatten up before hibernation.

Authorities have eased hunting restrictions in response. Japan is home to two bear species: the Asiatic black bear, which can weigh up to 130 kilograms, and the larger Hokkaido brown bear, which can reach 400 kilograms.

This is not the first time Japan has used military forces to handle wildlife threats. Troops have previously been mobilized to control deer and seal populations when they posed risks to people and property.

