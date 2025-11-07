Kathmandu, Nov 7: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that although the demand for passports remains high, the current shortage of passport booklets is limited and the issue is being resolved. The ministry clarified that the situation is not as severe as portrayed in public discussions.

The Department of Passports under the ministry has already signed a procurement agreement with a new supplier for the production of electronic passports in July 2025 (Shrawan 2082 BS). According to the agreement, the new system and infrastructure are being set up at a rapid pace, and full passport services are expected to start from February 23, 2026 (Falgun 11 BS).

Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri said, “We are currently in a transition phase between the outgoing and incoming suppliers. The new service provider will begin passport production from February 23 as per the new contract.”

While essential passport services continue, the ministry has urged the public to apply only in urgent cases such as medical emergencies, immediate employment abroad, or when someone faces difficulties overseas. It also requested citizens to remain patient and cooperate with the government during this period.

Kshetri added that arrangements are being made to ensure there is no shortage of passports during this transition. Starting November 2 (Kartik 17) at 5 p.m., applications from up to 1,000 individuals will be accepted daily, except before public holidays. The ministry expects this measure to address the immediate demand.

The ministry reaffirmed that full-scale passport services will resume from February 23, 2026, and again urged people to apply only if absolutely necessary until then.

People’s News Monitoring Service