Pokhara, Nov 7: Police have arrested five individuals accused of vandalizing and setting fire to the Barpipal Resort during the Gen-Z protests in Pokhara.

Those arrested are Rupak Nepali, 29, of Ghariapatan, Khadkabahadur Thapa, 42, Khumraj Gurung, 32, Navaraj Khadka, 47, and Elisa Gurung, 27, all residents of Pokhara.

According to SP Navin Karki, chief of the Kaski District Police Office, they are being investigated for criminal disturbance. He clarified that the detainees are not campaigners of the Gen-Z movement.

Police said Rupak Nepali led the mob, spreading rumors that the resort was owned by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ the then-chair of the Maoist Centre and now the coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party. Evidence suggests he incited the crowd to vandalize and torch the resort. Nepali was also reportedly training youths at Pokhara Stadium.

The resort, police confirmed, actually belongs to a man named Jitu from Lamjung. Among those arrested, Khadkabahadur Thapa is a hotel operator in Pokhara-18 who also runs a page called KBT Travels, posting photos and videos online.

Police further said that some resort staff were also involved in vandalism and arson on the day of the protest.

