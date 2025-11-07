Kathmandu, Nov 7: A complaint has been lodged at the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police against Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah. On Thursday, the Youth Association, affiliated with the CPN-UML, filed the complaint accusing Mayor Balen of using obscene language on social media to make comments about political parties and neighboring countries.

Vice President of the National Youth Association, Maharaj Gurung, along with other youth leaders, reached the Cyber Bureau to register the complaint. They demanded legal action against the mayor, saying that an elected representative should not use offensive language online to criticize political parties or neighboring nations.

A few days ago, Balen had vented his anger on social media, using vulgar language while referring to political parties and neighboring countries, including India and China. He later deleted the post from his Facebook account, but it had already drawn widespread criticism. This is not the first time Mayor Shah has faced backlash for his controversial social media posts.

People’s News Monitoring Service