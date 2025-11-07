Kathmandu, November 7: The Bhojpure Khukuri, which has earned a special reputation both at home and abroad, is still shining today in the hands of local blacksmiths. Bhojpur district is well-known for its khukuri (traditional curved knife) industry. Even today, different types of khukuris are made here according to demand.

According to local khukuri entrepreneur Hira Shrestha, the price of khukuris made in Bhojpur ranges from a minimum of Rs 500 to as high as Rs 52,000. Bhojpure khukuris are in demand not only in various parts of Nepal but also from foreign countries.

“The khukuris made here are exported not just within Nepal but also abroad,” he said. “Depending on the demand, khukuris are produced from simple to specially designed ones.” High-priced khukuris are usually made based on special orders.

For those, high-quality iron, brass, and wood are used, he added. Although Bhojpure khukuris generally meet the everyday market demand, he said that it sometimes becomes difficult to meet large-scale orders when demand suddenly rises.

Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, the Bhojpure khukuri remains a proud symbol of Nepali courage, honor, and identity. Domestic and foreign tourists visiting Bhojpur often take Bhojpure khukuris as souvenir gifts, which, according to locals, has also contributed to tourism and the local economy.

In the past, khukuris were made entirely by hand, but now they are crafted more attractively and durably with the help of modern tools. Tasks such as heating the iron, sharpening the edges, hammering the blade, fitting the handle, and polishing are still done by local blacksmiths using their own skills. According to local entrepreneurs, Bhojpure khukuris are in demand not only across Nepal but also from countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

People’s News Monitoring Service.