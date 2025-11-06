Kathmandu, Nov 6: A government commission has concluded that airlines have been unable to operate regular flights at Bhairahawa’s Gautam Buddha International Airport due to low passenger volume and commercial losses.

The high-level study and recommendation commission formed to improve Nepal’s aviation sector said that despite the Civil Aviation Authority’s efforts to force airlines to increase flights, the airport currently lacks commercial viability. It has been recommended to explore alternative uses.

Due to its geographic location, the commission noted, the airport is well-suited for handling exports from across Nepal. With growing export traffic at Tribhuvan International Airport, it is recommended to attract major international airlines to operate cargo flights through Bhairahawa.

“The Gautam Buddha Airport has the potential to serve as an export infrastructure center for cargo. This presents an opportunity to design a high-level strategic plan to promote the country’s exports,” the commission stated.

It also emphasized that previous government decisions regarding international passenger services must be implemented strictly, while establishing a complete “foreign employment ecosystem” linked to the airport.

The commission further suggested providing Nepali entrepreneurs with special facilities, including aircraft leasing options, to operate cargo airlines based at Gautam Buddha International Airport.

It noted that international promotion efforts have been weak and said there has been little progress toward developing Lumbini as a hub for religious and cultural tourism.

