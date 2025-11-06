

Kathmandu, Nov 6: Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung has lashed out at Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, calling him “unpopular” and accusing him of betraying public trust.

In a social media post, Gurung expressed anger over the government’s failure to punish those who suppressed the Gen Z movement. “You have failed to deliver on the people’s trust. When the whole nation is demanding action against killers and the corrupt, hearing you say ‘punish Gen Z’ while clinging to the ministerial chair is an insult to the nation,” he wrote, urging Aryal to “remember the blood of martyrs and the tears of the Nepali people.”

Gurung said all hope in Aryal’s leadership was gone. He clarified that the Gen Z movement was not meant to push the 2084 elections ahead to 2082, but to ensure justice and accountability. “Don’t turn the election into a farce,” he warned. “This movement is not about rescheduling the polls. If the demands of the Nepali people and Gen Z are ignored, there will be no election this time.”

He further warned Aryal that his tenure as home minister could soon end. “If you keep clinging to the post like a leech, your fate will be sealed in the press conference two days from now. Don’t think the prime minister’s favoritism will save your chair—that’s your illusion,” Gurung said.

People’s News Monitoring service