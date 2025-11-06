

Kathmandu, Nov 6: Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane told an inquiry commission that he did not escape from Nakkhu Prison during the Gen Z protests in September, claiming his release was coordinated with the police. The commission, led by former Special Court chair Gauri Bahadur Karki, is investigating the violent protests and vandalism that occurred nationwide on September 8 and 9.

Lamichhane, who is in judicial custody for alleged cooperative fund embezzlement, left the prison on September 9 amid unrest, citing security concerns. Hundreds of inmates were also released that day. A letter authorizing his release later became controversial, prompting questions about its authenticity. Lamichhane returned to prison a few days later.

The commission began recording statements in early November, starting with former jailer Satyaraj Joshi. Both Lamichhane and Joshi reportedly gave similar accounts, stating that the release happened under official coordination. Joshi told investigators the prison administration was under pressure as protests erupted outside Nakkhu, largely focused on Lamichhane’s detention. As violence escalated, officials began handing prisoners to families to prevent casualties. Joshi said he signed a release document under pressure from then home secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, after Lamichhane had already left the prison.

Lamichhane appeared before the commission at Singha Durbar on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Nikita Poudel, who brought supporting documents. He reiterated that his release was legal and overseen by the home administration and police. His statement was recorded for the official report, which the commission must submit within three months.

The commission has accused the police headquarters of withholding information about personnel deployment during the protests. Member and former AIG Bigyan Raj Sharma said details from outside the Kathmandu Valley are still pending. The commission had written to the inspector general’s office requesting deployment records for September 8 and 9.

Police chief Chandrakuber Khapung denied any non-cooperation, saying the delay resulted from coordination issues between the commission and police offices.

The inquiry body may also summon RSP leaders Manish Jha, Hari Dhakal, and Bipin Acharya, who are accused of instigating the crowd outside Nakkhu Prison. So far, they have not been called to testify.

The commission’s final report is expected to determine the legality of Lamichhane’s release and clarify the role of the prison and police authorities during the Gen Z uprising that left 76 people dead across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service