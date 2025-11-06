Kathmandu, Nov 6: Preparations are underway to form a new political party under the leadership of Kulman Ghising, head of three development-related ministries and founder of the “Ujyalo Nepal Campaign.”

The initiative seeks to unite alternative forces and representatives of the Gen Z movement into a single political platform.

The government has announced the House of Representatives election for March 5, with party registration closing by mid-November. Amid this deadline, Ujyalo Nepal activists, Gen Z leaders, and former members of existing alternative parties have intensified discussions. Sources close to the talks say consensus has already been reached on Ghising’s leadership, though other details remain under discussion, according to local media reports.

A major portion of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), especially the faction that distanced itself from chairman Rabi Lamichhane, is reportedly joining the new party. Former education minister Sumana Shrestha, who left RSP recently, has been urging unity among alternative forces instead of operating separately. Though she initially led the effort to build a new force, discussions have shifted toward Ghising taking the helm, with her backing, to make the movement more decisive.

Sumana’s close aides say she has consistently emphasized that leadership is secondary to ensuring the inclusion of young voices and the Gen Z movement’s ideals. “Her priority has been uniting alternative powers under one roof to meet the new generation’s aspirations,” said one insider.

Similarly, “Hami Nepal” founder Sudan Gurung and his team are also expected to join the new force. According to Gurung’s associates, the plan is for Hami Nepal to first rally supporters to establish an alternative platform, followed by a formal announcement of Ghising’s party. This would also bring together Gen Z groups such as the “Gen Z Front,” led by Raksha Bam.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah (Balen) is said to have expressed moral support for Ghising’s leadership, though he reportedly does not plan to join any party during his current term. A source close to him said, “He believes an independent mayor should complete his term without political ties, but he supports the idea of alternative forces becoming decisive in national politics.”

Meanwhile, efforts to revive the Rastriya Swatantra Party have faded because its establishment faction insists that Rabi Lamichhane must remain party chief. Lamichhane, currently in judicial custody over the cooperative fund scam, has refused to relinquish leadership. His refusal has made reorganization impossible, according to party insiders. One leader said, “We had proposed rebuilding RSP into a stronger alternative force with institutional memory, but Rabi’s unwillingness to step aside blocked that option.”

Within the broader Gen Z movement, confusion persists among young leaders, many of whom have links to the Bibeksheel Sajha Party. Around 60 percent of Gen Z activists, including those in the Gen Z Front and Gen Z Movement Alliance, share this background. While some now hold government advisory roles, others remain undecided about joining Ghising’s party or strengthening existing platforms.

“We all agree on good governance and a corruption-free state,” said a Gen Z Front member. “We want to support whichever alternative force can guarantee that, but we haven’t finalized our direction yet.”

