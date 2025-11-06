Kathmandu, Nov 6: The newly formed Nepali Communist Party (NCP), created through the unification of ten communist factions, has announced a 23-point commitment outlining its political principles and leadership code of conduct. The declaration was made during a unity event held at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu.

The party’s leadership policy includes three key commitments: first, all leaders and members will engage in productive and labor-related work; second, they will strictly follow communist discipline, ethics, and conduct; and third, they will maintain a simple lifestyle and transparent working style.

Regarding party life, the NCP pledged two main actions: reviewing past activities to correct weaknesses and improve working methods through restructuring and reform, and strengthening internal democracy by establishing and implementing a scientific process for leadership development and transfer.

The commitment document also highlights the party’s resolve to stay connected with the people, address the issues and aspirations of the Gen Z generation, and amplify citizens’ voices on national matters.

Economically, the NCP vowed to promote an independent and self-reliant economy, create employment opportunities, and work to eradicate poverty. It prioritizes developing agriculture, industries based on domestic raw materials, tourism, and hydropower as the main engines for national progress.

The party further promised to ensure sustainable use and protection of natural resources, design climate- and environment-friendly development plans, and strengthen disaster management systems. It also emphasized giving high priority to research and innovation to drive overall national development.

