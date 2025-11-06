New York, Nov 6: Zohran Mamdani, 34, who made history by winning the mayoral race in New York, the world’s financial hub, has drawn wide attention. After his victory, he visited a Nepali restaurant to enjoy momo and milk tea as a refreshment.

Despite several attempts by former U.S. President Donald Trump to defeat him, Mamdani secured a win in the first round, becoming one of the most popular young leaders in the city. He also became the first Muslim and South Asian-origin mayor of New York.

After being elected, Mamdani went to Jackson Heights for lunch at a Nepali restaurant named Laligurans Bistro. He shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he visited the restaurant on Wednesday for lunch.

Photos shared on his X account showed him enjoying momo, chow mein, potatoes, and milk tea. Sharing the pictures, he wrote that he had been busy since morning with interviews and meetings and would talk more about everything the next day, adding that his special moment of the day was having lunch with his congressional representative at Laligurans Bistro in Jackson Heights.

He wrote on X, “My first day as mayor started early with interviews, meetings, and preparations, but having lunch with my congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was the highlight.”

Jackson Heights is one of New York City’s most multicultural neighborhoods, home to large South Asian immigrant communities, including Nepalis, Indians, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis. Nepali restaurants in the area are popular among both locals and foreigners.

